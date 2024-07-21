  • Full Story
Philadelphia children set a goal for soccer skills with Athletic Club of Fairhill

ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 9:07PM
Philadelphia children set a goal for soccer skills
The Athletic Club of Fairhill introduces soccer to children who may want to pursue it in their future educational journey.

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The "Futbol is Life" skills camp was held at The Shipley School, setting a goal for Philadelphia children.

The Athletic Club of Fairhill hopes to introduce soccer to children who may want to pursue it in their future educational journey.

"We want to provide academic opportunities to kids in our neighborhood through a sport like soccer...'Futbol is Life' is our annual soccer camp. The idea was to get kids from North Philly into a place that they may have never been to," said President of AC Fairhill, Dominique Landry.

The event is hosted at various schools such as The Shipley School, to showcase an institution kids could strive to attend.

