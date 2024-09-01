Safeguarding the vote in Philly, DNC takeaways, PA Senate race | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Brian Taff interviews Philadelphia City Commissioner (Chair) Omar Sabir to discuss his role as part of a team of three bipartisan elected officials overseeing election and voter registration here in Philadelphia.

The turnout in Philadelphia will be pivotal to the upcoming November elections, and Sabir and the team are ready to address any issues that may arise and declare a fair and transparent election process.

He gave the important deadlines for voters, which can be found at vote.phila.gov and by calling the Philadelphia County Board of Elections (215-686-3469).

The panel then discussed the 'shine' coming off of DNC week as Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz eclipsed the TV viewer ratings from the RNC and smashed fundraising records.

How long will this honeymoon last?

What is needed for the Harris-Walz team to keep up the momentum in Pennsylvania?

Other topics include former President Donald Trump's popularity in South Jersey, how women in the PA Suburbs could shape this election, and how Senator Bob Casey has branded his opponent, GOP Challenger Dave McCormick, very early in the PA Senate race.

Get the inside story with Derek Green, Christine Flowers, Laura Manion and Ajay Raju.