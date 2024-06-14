Philadelphia enacts late-night curfew in several districts to reduce nuisances, crime

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a late-nite curfew on some businesses in the city.

It's an effort to curb unregulated electronic gaming and some of the crime and nuisance that late-night businesses can sometimes draw.

Ogontz Avenue between Haines Street and 66th Street is just one area affected. According to council records online, effective immediately with some exceptions, businesses in this area will have to close between midnight and 6 a.m.

Other areas subject to the change include another section of Ogontz Avenue between Haines Street and Cheltenham Avenue from midnight to 6 a.m.

And businesses bound by East Allegheny, Kensington, Torresdale, and Frankford avenues must also close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Businesses near the Olney Transportation Center bound by North Broad Street and North Park Avenue, between West Chew Avenue and West Tabor Avenue, and in the vicinity of Wagner Avenue between North Broad Street and Old York Road, must close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

City Councilmember Cindy Bass represents parts of the area and issued a statement to Action News:

"This legislation, which requires buisnesses to be closed to the public between 11pm and 6am, reflects our commitment to addressing the community's concerns about nuissance businesses and the noise and safety concerns that come along with them. We believe these measures will significantly improve the quality of life for our residents. Businesses that fail to comply with these regulations will face penalties, including fines and potential suspension of their licenses. The passing of this bill is intended to show that we support both our residents' well-being as well as our local businesses."

This comes after a similar measure was adopted by the city for Kensington in March. About 20 of 90 businesses in the area were subject to the new regulations.

Businesses found breaking the rules could face a $500 fine.

Gas stations and establishments with liquor licenses are not affected.