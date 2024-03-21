City Council passes Kensington business curfew | Here's what you should know

The curfew would require some businesses to close at 11 p.m. and not reopen until 6 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vote inside Philadelphia City Hall could have a big impact a few miles away in Kensington.

Councilmembers unanimously approved a new curfew that will shut down some late-night businesses and the crime that some say comes along with them.

Business owner Rejep Sayin is happy to see the change. For years, he's taken pride in living in Kensington and purchasing businesses such as the shuttered Golden Sunrise Restaurant.

"I put all my life into Kensington Avenue," he said of the neighborhood, which is struggling with crime and an open-air drug market. The newly passed piece of legislation could change that by placing Kensington on a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"We already start seeing the good news. Everybody on the street people talking about it," said Sayin.

The bill was introduced by Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada whose district includes Kensington. It received final passage in Thursday's meeting.

The curfew would require some businesses to close at 11 p.m. and not reopen until 6 a.m. They include smoke shops and corner stores that, right now, stay open late and attract illicit activity.

"They're selling drugs honestly," said Sayin.

"What's happening now is some illegal activity is occurring and happening after 11," said Roberto Rodriguez who works as a commercial corridor monitor for the nonprofit IMPACT Services in Kensington.

Rodriguez was one of the people whose input helped craft the bill. Councilwoman Lozada's office told Action News that staff members had numerous meetings with residents and business owners who provided feedback on the plan.

A statement from Lozada's office reads in part, "The bill is an emergency measure which aims to reduce crime, prevent trash from piling up and calm after-hours activity."

The curfew would apply to businesses bordered by East Lehigh Avenue, Kensington Avenue, "D Street," East Tioga Street and Frankford Avenue.

Lozada's office says approximately 90 businesses are in that area. About 20 of them currently stay open past 11 p.m.

Businesses that break the curfew could be fined $500 for each day.

"Most of the business owners... they support 100% the new initiative," said Rodriguez.

Councilwoman Lozada's office says it has the support of local residents and business owners.

Sayin is among them.

"We're praying for and we're trying. We're trying our best for Kensington," he said.

The new curfew would not apply to businesses that have a liquor license. Many of them are already permitted to stay open until 2 a.m. The bill now heads to Mayor Cherelle Parker's desk to be signed into law.