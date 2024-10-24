If approved, violators would be fined $125 in Center City and University City, and $75 in other neighborhoods.

Philadelphia City Council to have final vote on bill that would fine drivers in bike lanes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia City Council will have a final vote on the "Get Out the Bike Lane" bill.

The legislation would increase the penalties for parking or even temporarily stopping in bike lanes.

Violators would be fined $125 in Center City and University City, and $75 in other neighborhoods.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced the bill following the death of CHOP Doctor Barbara Friedes in July. A driver killed her while she was biking at 18th and Spruce streets.

If approved by the full council and signed into law by Mayor Cherelle Parker, the bill would go into effect immediately.

