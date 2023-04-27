PPA will start cracking down on parking in bike lanes next week

Since 2014, the PPA has written over 25,000 for bike lane violations, a number the agency calls staggering.

The head of the PPA detailed the new enforcement effort at a news conference Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority will start cracking down on parking in bike lanes starting on Monday.

"Bicyclists are an integral part of Philadelphia's transportation ecosystem. Since 2011, 45 bicyclists have been killed and over 135 have been injured. We must do all we can to protect our bicyclists and provide them safe access to city streets," said PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer.

A regular team of eight officers will patrol Center City, University City, and South Philadelphia.

Since 2014, the PPA has written over 25,000 tickets for bike lane violations, a number the agency calls staggering.

"Our goal is to improve public safety and enhance the quality of life in our neighborhoods by encouraging compliance with bike lane regulations and keeping our bike lanes clear and free of parked vehicles," said Lazer.