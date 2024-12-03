City Council holds another public hearing on proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The proposed 76ers arena once again took center stage inside Philadelphia City Hall on Monday night as members of the public expressed their support or opposition to the plan.

About 170 people signed up to testify in front of the council's Committee on the Whole, which is comprised of all council members.

"I strongly oppose the building of the Sixers arena in Center City," said Kenneth Hung.

"I wholeheartedly support this project and urge its approval," said Pat Sanford.

RELATED: Philadelphia City Council passes bills related to 76ers arena proposal

The $1.3 billion project, called 76 Place, would be financed by the team.

The city has said it could generate $700 million in new tax revenue and create construction and operation jobs, which brought out union leaders to this hearing.

Mark Lynch, the business manager for IBEW Local 98, said, "It's about thousands of jobs, thousands of careers, and investing in our school system."

On Monday night, critics of the proposal once again argued the plan could decimate neighboring Chinatown by displacing residents and hurting small businesses.

"Just imagine if there's a game in Chinatown, no one is going to come to Chinatown to eat in a restaurant to pay overpriced parking, to try to find parking, to deal with the congestion," said Shirley Moy, who spoke out against the proposal.

People also voiced concerns about potential traffic impacts, whether a struggling SEPTA system could handle the crowds, and whether there would be limited access to nearby Jefferson Hospital.

RELATED: Sixers arena hearings continue as Mayor Parker pushes for support

Kimberly Wedinger, a local nurse, said, "Most gun victims arrive in the evening and into the night, the same time as 76ers games. Now imagine this cop car that used to get to us in three minutes, stuck in gridlocked traffic of a 76ers game."

If the plan is approved, demolition would begin in 2026 and the arena would open in the fall of 2031. First, it needs support from a majority in the Philadelphia City Council.

"I'm asking city council to listen to their constituents and stop the construction of this arena in the heart of our city," Frida Clark said on Monday night.

SEE ALSO: Committee hearings scheduled for proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City

Jim Snyder, who spoke in support of the arena, said, "This city needs this arena like oxygen, so I'm begging this council to build this project."

City Council's Committee on the Whole will pick things back up Tuesday at 10 a.m. with another hearing on the proposal.

Action News is told the bills related to the proposed arena could be voted out of committee on Tuesday and head to the full council. We're also told the full council could hold a final vote on the plan later this month.