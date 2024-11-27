Philadelphia City Council passes bills related to 76ers arena proposal

The bills involve a tax district and creating an Arena District for the $1.3 billion project.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With a 10-3 vote, Philadelphia City Council members passed two bills related to the controversial proposal for a new Center City arena for the 76ers.

The vote does not mean council has approved the arena proposal. Instead, they approved two bills that could be the foundation for the plan.

The bills involve a tax district and creating an Arena District for the $1.3 billion project.

"Services (for the Arena District) will focus on cleaning and greening as well as promoting safety and security," said Michael Carroll, Philadelphia Deputy Managing Director for Transportation and Infrastructure.

Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau and Kendra Brooks voted against the proposal.

Councilmember Mark Squilla represents the district where the arena would be built. He knows a major sticking point is concern over whether a struggling SEPTA could handle the crowds and costs that a new arena would bring.

"They have more riders, they'll have more funding. But if they have to add more services they'll have to have increased incurred costs," said Squilla.

Sixers officials have said in order to be a success, about 40% of people going to events at the new arena would have to take public transportation.

Now, the Sixers have verbally agreed cover the cost of fans' train tickets for at least the first year.

"That transportation pass would be held all day for the day of that event and you'd be able to use it whenever you wanted," he said.

Sixers officials say the project will bring opportunities for "Black and brown" companies and workers, but the group Black Philly for Chinatown, which protested outside City Hall on Tuesday, says a new arena would destroy Chinatown. They compare it to other construction projects that they say uprooted Black communities.

"Philadelphia cannot support a new arena! We cannot afford to bankroll millionaires," said researcher Leana Cabral who testified against the proposal.

Supporters of the project say it'll bring jobs and positive change.

"Truly be a first-class city, we need an arena downtown," said developer Dawud Bey who testified in favor of the proposal.

The bills will be read at the next council meeting on December 2 which is also the day of the next public hearing.