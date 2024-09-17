Philadelphia Cosmetic Chemist reveals skincare tips as we transition to fall and winter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that the summer tan is starting to fade and we're looking for ways to keep that glow going, Action News talked with an expert about how to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

September is National Skin Care Awareness Month, so what better time to talk about good skincare practices as we head into the fall and winter seasons?

For the last several months we've been beaching it up down the shore and piling on the SPF to protect our skin from the sun. That's a lot of heat, which leads to inflammation and redness.

Alyana Gomez caught up with cosmetic chemist and owner of DViniti skincare in Philadelphia, Marquita Robinson Garcia, to discuss ways to get our skin ready for this transition.

"It gets colder you really want to maintain the moisture barrier and so I like to layer my moisturizers the same way I layer my clothes," said Marquita Robinson Garcia.

This is the time to lay it on thick. Marquita says to calm and soothe the skin, start from within -- so drink plenty of water, eat healthy fats like nuts, seeds, fatty fish and avocado.

Then you'll want to make sure you're cleansing the skin well and don't skip the toner!

"If you're layering moisturizers and using oils, nice gentle cleanser so that you're not stripping the skin but then the toner," said Robinson Garcia. "The toner is that golden step number two to balance the skin and help clear out the pores."

Marquita says Jojoba is her go-to moisturizer that she recommends for anyone, with any skin type. She says it's not an oil, it's a liquid wax and it works great to seal and create a barrier over the skin.