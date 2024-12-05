Philadelphia council members in closed-door negotiations with Sixers over proposed arena, 76 Place

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council members continue marathon closed-door negotiations over a proposed Center City arena for the Sixers called 76 Place.

They're trying to come to a deal on the $1.3 billion project after the city rescheduled their initial vote that would have taken place at the end of a public hearing on Tuesday.

The project doesn't use any city funds but residents say it still comes at a cost.

Some of them spoke about that during Thursday's council meeting. The meeting was not a public hearing like we've seen for weeks regarding the arena, but residents still got up and talked about it.

"We do not support this arena in the middle of our city," said Will Chan as he spoke against the proposal Thursday morning.

Residents ran their own game plan to address city council members, speaking out against the proposed arena.

"This arena threatens the very existence of Chinatown," said one resident commenting on the issue.

On Tuesday, City Council postponed the initial vote to get the legislation out of committee. They had planned a hearing Thursday but canceled it. Council President Kenyatta Johnson confirms that councilmembers have been in closed-door negotiations with the Sixers in the 48 hours since Tuesday's meeting ended.

"It's a work in progress," said Johnson (D - Dist. 2), "And right now we're just having conversations on what our issues and concerns are."

Johnson said there are several issues being negotiated including assurances that women and minority-owned businesses can equally benefit from the project.

There also continues to be a stalemate over the Community Benefits Agreement or CBA. In it, the Sixers agreed to give the city $50 million for various initiatives over the course of 30 years.

A number of councilmembers, though, have repeatedly said that $50 million is not enough. In the meeting, it was said that councilmembers Kendra Brooks (Working Families Party, At Large), Nicolas O'Rourke (Working Families Party, At Large) and Jeffery Young, Jr. (D, Dist 5) are asking for $300 million.

It's not clear if that number is feasible, but it's one that opponents of the arena have latched onto.

"The arena is worth at least $300 million to our city, and the current deal is worth just 1/6th of that," said Vivian Chang, an arena opponent.

Union leaders support the arena. They question why opponents, who are intent on preserving Chinatown, are now open to the agreement if it means more money in the CBA.

"Now all of a sudden at the 11th hour, they're throwing out a ridiculous number like $300 million," said IBW Local 98 Political Director T. J. Lepera.

Arena opponents say they don't want the council to rush into a decision.

"If they don't get all the details, they recognize that we are going to suffer," said Rev. Dr. Sharon Avant, who is a Committeeperson in the 8th councilmanic district.

Arena supporters say the city needs the jobs that a new arena would bring.

"We've been here every day making our voices known to council and the city of Philadelphia," said Brian Stevenson, a longtime IBW Local98 member.

Mark Squilla (D, Dist 1) represents the area where the arena would be built and nearby Chinatown. he introduced the legislation and says the process is going as it should, with lots of back-and-forth.

"Once a decision is made, some people will be upset. Probably everybody on every side will be upset at the end of the day," said Squilla.

The next hearing on the issue is Wednesday. Officials with the Sixers have previously said they want this deal approved by the end of the year. Right now, it's not clear if council will be able to do that or if they'll approve the arena at all.

"We need nine votes to move this process forward," said Johnson, "and we don't see nine votes at the moment."