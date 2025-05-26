Philadelphia couple, engaged at 6abc, bring daughter home for film premiere

It's a homecoming for the Palmer family, and not just because of their Southwest Philly roots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nine years ago -- almost to the date -- a local director and actress were celebrating the premiere of their short drama at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

They're now married and the parents of a rising young star, and they came home for the world premiere of their latest short film called "Abby."

It's truly a family affair and we would be remiss if we didn't mention that Action News also has a starring role in their Hollywood love story.

"I'm super excited to be here in Philadelphia," says Dorséa Palmer, a film director and Southwest Philadelphia native. "The first film that we get to show here is a world premiere, which is so exciting."

You see, we first met Dorséa and Racquel in May of 2026. Their short drama called "Van Ness Avenue" was featured at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

They came to Action News to talk about that incredible honor.

During our interview, we got to witness a real life Hollywood love story!

On the second floor of our newsroom, Dorséa got down on one knee and proposed to Racquel.

She said "Yes!" and the whole station cheered.

It was our first, and only, 6abc newsroom engagement.

Nine years later, the Palmers returned to the very spot where their happily ever after began.

"It feels fantastic," Dorséa said. "It's it's pretty cool to come back and to have Diana promoting our new film that she's in."

Their daughter,r Diana, is six years old and the Palmer DNA is strong.

Diana just starred in her first film.

"Abby" is a psychological thriller and mom, Racquel, is her co-star.

Dad, Dorséa, is the director.

"It's her debut film," Racquel says. "It's such an honor, because she loves doing this. To see her be able to embrace that, for me as a mother and as an actress, I really loved it."

"Abby" made its world debut at the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival.

"This one's so special to me," Racquel says. "My husband is directing it. He wrote it. My daughter's in it. I love working with my family. It's such a great opportunity to do it like that. This is all we do every day. To finally be able to put it on camera, I love it!"

Click here to screen "Abby."