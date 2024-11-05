Philadelphia DA: Election Day behavior at polls 'more aggressive' but no arrests

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday the behavior at the polls in the city has been 'more aggressive.'

Philadelphia DA: Behavior at polls 'more aggressive' but no arrests

Philadelphia DA: Behavior at polls 'more aggressive' but no arrests Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday the behavior at the polls in the city has been 'more aggressive.'

Philadelphia DA: Behavior at polls 'more aggressive' but no arrests Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday the behavior at the polls in the city has been 'more aggressive.'

Philadelphia DA: Behavior at polls 'more aggressive' but no arrests Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday the behavior at the polls in the city has been 'more aggressive.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday that Election Day behavior at the polls in the city has been 'more aggressive.'

However, Krasner said no arrests have been made.

"We have gotten a couple of calls of people getting in the way of the entrance of a polling location. That is not something that's allowed," said Asst. DA Brian Collins.

The D.A.'s office says voters who encounter any irregularities at their polling location can call the DAO Election Task Force hotline at 215-686-9641.

Your Voice, Your Vote: Check out the 6abc Voter Guide for Pa., N.J. and Del.

Voters are also encouraged to contact the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE.

Voters with questions about the election process should contact the Philadelphia City Commissioners' Office at 215-686-VOTE.

Should voters encounter any violence or physical threats at their polling station, they are urged to call 911 immediately.