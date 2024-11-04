Philadelphia's DA has a warning for anyone who tries to intimidate voters on Election Day

Philadelphia's DA has a warning for anyone who tries to intimidate voters on Election Day Philadelphia's district attorney is highlighting voter protection efforts ahead of Tuesday's election.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's district attorney is highlighting voter protection efforts ahead of Tuesday's election.

The D.A.'s Election Task Force, along with city leaders and the police commissioner, held a news conference on Monday morning.

D.A. Larry Krasner says there will be additional officers at polling locations across the city.

However, by law, no police officer is allowed to be within one hundred feet of a polling place.

The Election Task Force will be activated starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Krasner emphasized that anyone who tries to attempt voter intimidation or voter suppression will be held accountable.

"There is an election court with judges. They have orders. Those orders are going to say, in essence, get out of the polling place. Anybody that doesn't get out, you're getting arrested. That's how it works," Krasner said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel also addressed security concerns for Monday night's concert in support of Kamala Harris on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

He says officers will use the same blueprint for safety as they do during Made in America and Welcome America concerts.

