Philadelphia Eagles' dentist hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley in football camp

North Penn High School was the host to young athletes as well as a Philadelphia Eagles Champion in this football camp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' official dentist gave kids something to smile for!

They handed off the ball to Saquon Barkley for a football camp at North Penn High School.

"Dudhat Dental Group is the official dentist for the Philadelphia Eagles, and we want everybody to smile like the birds," said Barbara Schriener.

The founder of "Dudhat Dental Group" chose the location so he could give back to his alma mater.

"I am from India, came here when I was 16 and I came to North Penn High School...with no English," said Dr. Dilip Dudhat, CEO of "Dudhat Dental Group."

"We're going to be seeing Saquon Barkley. I was very honored to have him... to give back to my high school community," said Dr. Dudhat.

"Be kind, be passionate, love what you do, and take care of people," he continued.

