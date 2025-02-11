Center City Philadelphia hotels nearly full for Eagles victory parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While the streets are still being cleaned from Super Bowl parties Sunday night, crews are already busy setting up for the Eagles victory parade that will take place on Friday.

City officials confirm the route will go from the Sports Complex to the Art Museum, which means another busy day in the city and everyone trying to get a spot along the route.

The Logan Hotel sits on the parade route at Logan Square. They were nearly full Super Bowl Sunday for watch parties, and their nearly 400 rooms are sold out for Thursday.

"Pretty much overnight, we sold our Thursday and Friday in anticipation for Friday's parade," said Jessica Bauer of Logan Hotel.

That's what hotels are seeing across Philadelphia -- people booking rooms for Thursday so they can be here for the parade on Friday, which also falls on Valentine's Day.

A good weekend for business.

"Absolutely, especially in the month of February. I mean, we like February business. February business is great because it's usually a down month for us, and you know this will, this will definitely leave a positive mark on the city," said Ed Grose with the Greater Philadelphia Hotels Association.

That's being felt by hotels near Broad Street as well.

"We saw, starting right as the Eagles clinched the win, reservations were coming in strong," said Ryan Sullivan of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar. "We're seeing a lot on Thursday, so people can be down in Center City in time for the parade, more so than Friday."

Kimpton Hotel Palomar on 17th and Sansom streets is also seeing an uptick in bookings overnight, they are nearly sold out.

In fact, most hotels in Center City are nearly full for Thursday, with rooms going for several hundred dollars.

"For the motivated consumer, they can find a room. If they keep trying, they just may not be able to find, you know, it just may be harder to find on the parade route," said Grose.