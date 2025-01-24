Eagles superfan honors friend by bringing ashes to every game this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The spirit of one Philadelphia Eagles diehard fan is living on with the help of his friend.

Craig Taulman died of lung cancer in September, but he's still attended pretty much every Birds' game -- home and away -- this season.

How? It's all thanks to Eagles superfan, Jamie Pagliei, who has kept his buddy with him during the team's run-up to the NFC Championship.

Pagliei, who is also known as the Philly Sports guy, carries his 45-year-old friend's ashes with him in a small green urn given to him by the family to every game.

"He's carried around in my pouch. I jump up and down and get excited sometimes, so he's a little travel-worn," said Pagliei.

And since his passing, the team went on to win 10 straight games -- only losing once to the Commanders.

Now, the team will face Washington again on Sunday.

But for Pagliei it's more than just a shared love of the Eagles. It's personal.

Pagliei's brother died a couple of years ago and this is a chance to keep both of them close.

"I love the fact that I get to honor Craig in this manner, but sometimes it's hard too. I get choked up thinking about my brother and that he's not here. Not only am I honoring Craig, but I'm honoring my brother and everybody else in my family who isn't here with me to share this awesome experience," he said.

