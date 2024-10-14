The Philadelphia Film Society announces lineup for 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival

The Philadelphia Film Society is preparing to kick off its 33rd Annual Film Festival on October 17th.

It's an 11-day event for film lovers and offers the option to buy an all-access badge to digest over 50 movies.

There will be in-person screenings at all the PFS venues, including the Philadelphia Film Center, PFS Bourse Theater, and PFS East.

J. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society shares how excited he is to bring some of the best films around the world to Philadelphia.

The festival kicks off with a film called "September 5" directed by Tim Fehlbaum.

The Centerpiece screenings include "Conclave," "September 5," and "Unstoppable," which are among the most anticipated of the year.

The festival will close at the Philadelphia Film Center showcasing "Blitz", a film about World War 2 directed by Steve Mcqueen.

Michael Lerman, Artistic Director & Senior Director of Programming, expressed excitement for the diverse selection of films for everyone at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival.

For more information about the Philadelphia Film Society, visit Filmadelphia.org.

