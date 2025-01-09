Philadelphia Fire Department's Engine 6 reopens after 16 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department's Engine 6 is back open now, after a 16 year absence.

The fire house services residents in Port Richmond, Kensington, and Fishtown.

Mayor Cherelle Parker joined other city leaders for a ceremonial fire hose coupling on Thursday .

The restoration was made possible thanks to a more than $22 million dollar FEMA grant.

"Fire stations are part of a bigger collective, and restoring this engine will not only make this neighborhood safer, but this entire city a safer place for all of us," said Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson.

Engine 6 was among seven companies that were shut down in 2009 due to the recession.

All seven are now back open and operating.