Investigators working to find cause of West Philadelphia fire

Investigators working to find cause of West Philadelphia fire

Investigators working to find cause of West Philadelphia fire

Investigators working to find cause of West Philadelphia fire

Investigators working to find cause of West Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in a rowhome in West Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Larchwood Avenue.

Crews battled the fire from the roof and were able to put it under control in about a half hour.

No injuries were reported.