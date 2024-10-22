76ers prepare for season opener against Milwaukee in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for the season opener.
The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Philadelphia finished 47-35 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play last season. The 76ers averaged 24.9 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.
Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.
INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Jared McCain: day to day (bruise).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).