76ers prepare for season opener against Milwaukee in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers open the season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wednesday's meeting is the first this season between the squads.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for the season opener.

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Philadelphia finished 47-35 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play last season. The 76ers averaged 24.9 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Jared McCain: day to day (bruise).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).