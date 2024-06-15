Philadelphia leaders to open its public pools in time for impending heatwave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is planning to open its pools in time to help people beat the upcoming heatwave.

City officials will kick off the 2024 summer pool season on Monday with a ceremonial "first jump" at the pool in Chew Playground, located along the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

Several other pools across the city will open throughout the rest of the week.

You can see a full list of when each city pool is opening at phila.gov.

Local leaders say they are also still searching for more lifeguards this year.

Anyone interested in being a lifeguard can sign up online to get certified.