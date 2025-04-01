Philadelphia leaders address violent weekend that left 13 shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even as Philadelphia's shooting and homicide rates plunge, it was a violent weekend across the city.

"These are human beings we are talking about and not statistics. And we grieve their loss and their suffering. It should not have to be this way," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Parker, surrounded by city leaders, held a news conference Monday afternoon to break down what unfolded over the past three days.

There were seven total shootings with 13 victims. Seven of the 13 victims were juveniles, one of whom, a 17-year-old girl, was killed.

The violence even included a triple shooting at the Finley Recreation Center on Saturday evening. All three of those teenage boys survived, but one of them remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Mayor Parker also discussed a video being passed around on social media of police arresting a teenager during an outdoor event in North Philadelphia.

She even provided a photo of what police found hidden in that young man's clothing.

"They pull out something that looks like it was ready for war. This was it," said Parker.

That weapon they recovered was an AR-15 rifle.

City officials are also pointing out that homicides were down last year by 37%, and reported shooting victims dropped 36%.

But Philadelphia Public Safety Director Adam Geer says it's still not good enough.

"We know that this is a challenge. We are not intimidated by this challenge. We are not intimidated by what is ahead of us," he said.

Officials say several arrests have been made linked to those seven shootings.

We are also told that one of the shootings has been deemed a murder-suicide involving an elderly couple.