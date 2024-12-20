Mayor Parker touts accomplishments during 'State of the City' address

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed a crowd inside Temple University's Performing Arts Center to tout her accomplishments in the first year of her administration.

Parker unveiled her "State of the City" address on Friday. Previous mayors present an address of this nature during the budget address.

But the Parker administration wanted to highlight what the mayor has done so far and the campaign promises they say she has kept before the end of the year.

Off the top, Parker commended strides in public safety.

"We now have more than 200 police officers walking the beat, riding bikes, getting to know the communities they are sworn to protect and serve again as our community policing model takes root," she said.

Parker spoke about growing Philadelphia's police force and additions to staff in prisons, along with changes made to combat homelessness and blight, and drug addiction in Kensington utilizing public health strategies.

She also talked about violence.

"Violent crime is down in big cities with the steepest rate of decline here in Philadelphia," Parker stated.

According to the 6abc data team, homicides and robberies have dropped dramatically since last year to their lowest levels in a decade or more. Aggravated assaults are still a bit higher than pre-pandemic levels but down slightly since last year.

Shootings are on pace with homicide numbers. The city is seeing 600 fewer shooting victims than the prior year.

Parker traveled on SEPTA to get to her address at Temple. She spoke about her clean and green initiatives.

"We've cleaned over 40,000 city blocks and commercial corridors," she stated.

And the collaborative effort to bust unlicensed businesses and clear abandoned vehicles is something that was featured in an Action News exclusive on Thursday.

Parker also spoke about a $250 million investment towards schools over the next five years and 30,000 units of new housing.

The mayor's biggest criticism has come over the 76ers arena with legislation passing City Council Thursday.

Critics say there is not enough money invested in the community. Parker touts the jobs created. She is expected to sign the legislation soon.