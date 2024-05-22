WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Methodist pastor from Philadelphia reinstated 20 years after being outsted for same-sex relationship

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 22, 2024 2:49PM
Methodist pastor from Philadelphia reinstated 20 years after being outsted for same-sex relationship
A Methodist pastor from Philadelphia, who was defrocked 20 years ago for being in a same-sex relationship, has been reinstated.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Methodist pastor from Philadelphia, who was defrocked 20 years ago for being in a same-sex relationship, has been reinstated.

Beth Stroud made headlines when she was ousted in 2004 after she opened up to her congregation, the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, about her same-sex relationship.

Then, three weeks ago, the United Methodist Church repealed its anti-LGBTQ bans.

Tuesday night, the church's Eastern Pennsylvania region voted to reinstate the now 54-year-old Stroud.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW