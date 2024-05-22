Methodist pastor from Philadelphia reinstated 20 years after being outsted for same-sex relationship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Methodist pastor from Philadelphia, who was defrocked 20 years ago for being in a same-sex relationship, has been reinstated.

Beth Stroud made headlines when she was ousted in 2004 after she opened up to her congregation, the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, about her same-sex relationship.

Then, three weeks ago, the United Methodist Church repealed its anti-LGBTQ bans.

Tuesday night, the church's Eastern Pennsylvania region voted to reinstate the now 54-year-old Stroud.