Philadelphia officer injured after car strikes patrol vehicle: Police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, October 5, 2024 11:43PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being involved in a crash on Saturday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Luzerne Street while the officer was responding to a priority call, authorities say.

There is no word on what the priority call was related to.

Police say the officer's patrol vehicle was struck by another car. The patrol car reportedly sustained damage to the front passenger side.

The officer involved was transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released.

No further information has been released on this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

