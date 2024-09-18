Phillies' magic number to clinch National League East title down to 4 after win over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are inching closer to their first National League East title since 2011.

Tuesday night's win over the Milwaukee Brewers brought their magic number down to four.

ESPN reports that the team's magic number to simply reach the postseason stands at two ahead of Wednesday night's game to wrap up the series with the Brewers.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is congratulated by Nick Castellanos after hitting a two-run home run on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Who can clinch a playoff spot next?

The Brewers' magic number is one, they can clinch a playoff spot and the NL Central on Wednesday with a win or a Cubs loss. The Phillies' magic number for a playoff spot is two and four to clinch the NL East. The

Dodgers' magic number is three to clinch a playoff spot and eight to win the NL West.

The New York Yankees have a magic number of one and can clinch the AL's first postseason spot with a win Wednesday. The Cleveland Guardians' magic number is two to clinch a playoff spot and six to clinch the AL Central.

Tiebreakers

If L.A. and Philadelphia tie for best record, the Phillies would get the top seed because of a better head-to-head record against the Dodgers this season.

Head-to-head season series would determine No. 1 AL seed if Cleveland finishes season tied with the AL East champ for league's best record: Guardians over Orioles; Yankees over Guardians.

If Yankees, Orioles and Guardians all finish with the same record, Baltimore would get the AL's top seed by virtue of intradivision record among the three teams.

If Baltimore and New York finish in a two-team tie, the Orioles currently hold the AL East tiebreaker because they lead the Yankees, 6-4, in the head-to-head season series (with three games remaining).

If Atlanta and New York tie, the Mets currently hold the final NL playoff spot by virtue of a better intradivision record since the teams are tied at 5-5 in the head-to-head season series (with three games remaining).

Breaking down the NL race

Four teams have separated themselves atop the NL standings with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks battling for the final playoff spot.

The Phillies and Brewers are seemingly cruising to division titles.

The Dodgers have opened up a lead in the NL West race, with the Padres also very likely to join L.A. in the postseason field.

