Opening day at Citizens Bank Park is set for March 31 against the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies single-game tickets to go on sale for 2025 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies single-game tickets go on sale for the upcoming season on Friday!

Fans can begin purchasing them starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets for that game will only be available through a three-game ticket pack while supplies last - and those are already up for sale.

Spring training games begin in just one month.

