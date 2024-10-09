Police chase leads to crash on I-95 in Northeast Philly; officers swarm nearby neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in Northeast Philadelphia should expect delays on I-95 NB after a police chase ended in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. after a Philadelphia police cruiser collided with a black SUV.

An active investigation is underway near Exit 32 to Academy Road. Officers are also searching nearby properties that border the highway.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the police pursuit or if any arrests had been made.

PICTURED: Officers were seen searching a Northeast Philly community after a police chase ended in a crash on October 9, 2024.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

