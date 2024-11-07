Philadelphia police increase presence after social media posts surface about looting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers were out in force Wednesday evening to make sure Philadelphia remained safe after social media posts surfaced regarding looting and protests.

"We're being very, very cautious," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "Make sure we protect our communities across the entire city, not just here in Center City."

Authorities say they were prepared for possible disruptions as Election Day came and went.

"There was some expectation we would have some response, no matter where the election landed, and so we're prepared," said Bethel.

Action News was on Market Street as officers dispersed a crowd of juveniles dressed in all black around 8:30 p.m.

Two people were taken into custody during that incident.

"I ask the parents to engage their young people because if anyone engages in negative activity, we're going to take the appropriate action," said Bethel.

Several units were also stationed near stores that had been looted in the past.

"The department has learned some lessons from previous activity as I come back on board. They have a very strong plan that I fully support," said Bethel.

In Hunting Park, police said about a dozen juveniles attempted to break into DTLR on Germantown Avenue, but they were unsuccessful.

"We have some as opportunists, people who are taking advantage of something and just creating attempts to maybe cause harm or break properties," said Bethel.

In Center City along Walnut Street, the New Balance store was boarded up while crews were preparing to shield Pandora. On Chestnut Street, guards stood outside Foot Locker.

Some businesses even had a sign on the door showing it closed early, such as LuLu Lemon and J Crew in Center City, as well as businesses on Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond.

Officers also surrounded City Hall while the Socialist Alternative and Revolutionary Communists of America peacefully protested.

"We're out here to start a mass movement against Trump's right-wing agenda and stop his mass deportation program," said protester Eric Jenkins.

"We're here ready to go, but we're hoping this continues to be a peaceful process," said Bethel.