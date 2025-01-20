24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philadelphia police officer injured after being hit by vehicle at Sports Complex

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, January 20, 2025 2:12AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at 1000 Pattison Avenue, in the area between Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park, shortly before Eagles fans would have been leaving the Linc after Sunday's playoff game.

The officer was on location for a traffic post when the crash occurred, police say.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital, though there has been no word on the officer's condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested. The charges the driver is facing weren't immediately available.

