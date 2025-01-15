Philadelphia officer injured pursuing fleeing suspect driving on sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured while trying to arrest a fleeing suspect who was driving down the sidewalk.

Surveillance video captured the dramatic moments on Tuesday morning at the intersection of 9th Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police say officers tried to stop the truck after the driver ran a red light on Snyder Avenue near 10th and 11th streets. It was also determined that the truck had been stolen in connection with a carjacking at 3900 Kensington Avenue.

The driver fled the attempted traffic stop and became stuck in traffic on 9th Street, investigators said. That's when police say the suspect drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to evade officers.

Video shows the man putting the vehicle into reverse but eventually driving forward again, appearing to surrender to officers before traveling into the middle of the intersection.

Moments later, officers swarmed the scene and several officers converged on the vehicle.

"I ran outside just in time to see a red truck and the police surrounding him. They broke the window to unlock the truck and pull him out," said a nearby neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Police said the officer sustained her injury during the arrest but is expected to be OK.

The suspect was tased and taken into custody.

"There's been a lot of stuff that's happened at this intersection that I've witnessed. I'm still surprised that he chose to try to run from police in such a small area and that he could get away," the neighbor said.

Police have not identified the suspect or announced any charges.