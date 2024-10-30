Philadelphia officers open fire during confrontation with armed murder suspect: Officials

Spencer Majett was wanted for the shooting death of Felicity Vanatta.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say shots were fired Tuesday night as officers were trying to take a murder suspect off the street.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. when officers spotted 29-year-old Spencer Majett in the area of Reach Street and Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.

Police say Majett ran and officers chased him into a narrow pedestrian alleyway between homes along Custer Street.

"While in the rear, there was a confrontation between the individual, Mr. Majett, and two police officers," said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Police are still looking into exactly what happened but confirm officers opened fire and Majett was shot in the shoulder "once or twice." Police say Majett was also armed but it's under investigation whether he exchanged fire.

"He is critical but stable at the hospital. The officers were not injured. Right now it's a very active investigation," Vanore said.

Majett was wanted for the shooting death of Felicity Vanatta, 23, of Pennsgrove, N.J. She was shot in the chest in the early morning hours of October 8 by a stray bullet allegedly fired by Majett from a half block away, according to investigators.

The October 8 shooting followed a fight outside Steak and Beer in the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue. Soon after the gunfire, police were able to quickly identify Majett as a suspect from surveillance video.

"This is a homicide suspect that we were seeking for several weeks now. He's now longer on the street," Vanore said.

"This is great police work. They're just out, they see somebody they recognize. They do what they're supposed to do: try to stop them. He runs and they affected their arrest and unfortunately, they had to use force to do that," Vanore said.

Police say they'll be looking at officers' body cam video and other video in the area as part of their investigation.

There's no word on charges against Majett but the investigation is ongoing as he's hospitalized.

As with any shooting involving officers, there's an investigation now underway with internal affairs.