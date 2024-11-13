Philadelphia police officials honor officers for extraordinary service to the community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Top officials with the Philadelphia Police Department gathered at FOP Lodge 5 headquarters on Wednesday for the annual Merit Commendation Ceremony.

It's a chance to recognize those on the force who found themselves in dangerous situations and handled themselves with courage and valor this past year.

Police Inspector Jarreau Thomas hosted Wednesday's event.

"Not too often do they get recognized for doing things that are positive, for doing things that positively impact our community. But today we have the opportunity to recognize them by name," Thomas said.

There was also a special posthumous recognition of Micah Waters Sr., who was a veteran member of the Narcotic Strike Force.

His son, Micah Waters Jr., spoke about his father with Action News.

"He was a great man. If you asked anybody else, everybody loves him," Waters recalled.

Waters explained that his dad passed away unexpectedly just a few weeks ago after suffering a heart attack.

He says watching his father's colleagues honor him means the world to him and his family.

"A lot of people don't really get recognized after they're gone," Waters said. "So, I want to thank the police department for everything they're doing for my dad."

Overall, dozens of officers received commendations during the ceremony, which was also designed to remind Philadelphians that these men and women are willing to put their lives on the line every day they show up for work.

"Members of the community see the great acts that the men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department are doing. It gives them an opportunity to see that we aren't just about locking people up. That we're also invested in our community and we are invested in our community members," Thomas noted.

Two civilians were also honored for their work with the department and with their communities.