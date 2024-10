Investigators say a man forced open the door and then took audio equipment.

Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary

Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary

Police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary

Police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary

Police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary

Police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted for church burglary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new video Thursday of a man accused of breaking into a church in North Philadelphia.

The burglary happened on October 10 just after midnight outside Moore's Memorial Baptist Church on the 2300 block of North 15th Street.

Investigators say a man forced open the door and then took audio equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.