24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police respond to attempted robbery of armored truck in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 4:29PM
Police respond to attempted robbery of armored truck in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section
Philadelphia police are investigating the attempted heist of an armored truck in the city's Rhawnhurst section Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the attempted heist of an armored truck in the city's Rhawnhurst section Tuesday.

The attempted robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Castor Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police appeared to interview the driver of the truck.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police appeared to interview the driver of the truck.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW