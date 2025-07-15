Police respond to attempted robbery of armored truck in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 4:29PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the attempted heist of an armored truck in the city's Rhawnhurst section Tuesday.
The attempted robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Castor Avenue.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as police appeared to interview the driver of the truck.
There has been no word on any injuries.
