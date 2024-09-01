Stolen car driver sparks chain-reaction crash involving unmarked Philadelphia police vehicle

Sources tell Action News the vehicle being sought is a 2020 gray Nissan Altima with PA tag PR08764.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shay Jewels watched an unmarked Philadelphia police vehicle burst into flames just feet away from her house.

"It was crazy because I was really going to park there," she recalled.

It happened on 9th Street and West Erie Avenue in Hunting Park after 11 p.m. on Friday.

"We heard a big crash and a boom, and we ran out the house," said Jewels.

Police said officers followed a stolen Nissan Altima to that location, where it caused a Chevy Equinox to crash into the police car, and then the police car hit a pole and caught on fire.

Police said one officer was taken to the hospital with facial fractures and lacerations while the 35-year-old Chevy Equinox driver went in stable condition.

"That's crazy. That's sad," said Jewels.

Police said the incident started on 8600 Bustleton Avenue in Rhawnhurst when officers broke up a car meet.

"I'm sure I'm not the first one to notice how busy this avenue is, and I'm sure there's other individuals that have had situations or scary situations," said Lisette Manjarres who lives nearby.

As vehicles left the car meet, police noticed one of them was reported stolen from Lower Moreland Township.

Sources tell Action News the vehicle is a 2020 gray Nissan Altima with PA tag PR08764.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away.

Police said the suspect also drove over a median on Roosevelt Blvd and struck a Chevy Malibu and another police vehicle on C Street.

No one was hurt, but now residents are concerned about future crimes.

"They just need to stop because you can be inconveniencing someone else's life," said Jewels. "It's temporary fun for you, but it could be really serious for the next. So, it just needs to stop."

Police said the officer was released from the hospital.

If you have any information about the suspect or stolen vehicle, contact police.

