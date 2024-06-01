Investigators tell Action News they found a 26-year-old man shot in the foot and a woman shot in the head.

Philadelphia Police looking for suspects in Powelton double shooting investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three people they believe are behind a double shooting in the Powelton section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of North Preston Street.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The woman is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Shooting Investigation Group.