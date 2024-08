Robbery suspect wanted for attacking gas station employee, stealing $8,500

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in a gas station robbery and assault in Olney.

It happened in the early morning hours of August 10 at the Liberty Gas Station on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

The victim was an employee at the gas station.

He told police the suspect followed him into his secure office and assaulted him.

The suspect took $8,500 in cash and then fled the store.