Philadelphia schools leader named Superintendent of the Year by national group

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The leader of Philadelphia's public schools was named the superintendent of the year by a national organization.

The honor was given to Superintendent Tony Watlington by the District Administration Leadership Institute.

The award is given annually to a superintendent who demonstrates excellence and innovation while pursuing groundbreaking initiatives to inspire meaningful change.

"This recognition belongs to our entire school community. The progress we've made would not be possible without the collective dedication of the Board of Education, our staff, parents, students and unions," Superintendent Watlington said in a statement. "Together, we are shaping a brighter future."

In a statement, the school district said that under Watlington's leadership student attendance, graduation rates and test scores have increased.

