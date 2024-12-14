1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting on Friday night in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

It happened around 6:48 p.m. on the 100 block of Hansberry Street.

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Two other victims, both 23 years old, were also shot. They are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.