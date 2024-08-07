73-year-old man stabbed in Philadelphia; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 73-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing attack in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a person with a weapon on the 3400 block of North Smedley Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.