'Philadelphia Suns' get their lions moving in the streets of Chinatown during Lunar New Year parade

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This nonprofit organization in Chinatown is making their lions roar as part of their Lunar New Year celebration.

The "Philadelphia Suns" have been a community engagement resource for decades, with their lion dances being one of the highlights.

With help from their participants, the sounds of drums and firecrackers filled the streets of Chinatown.

"It's really important, especially since a lot of our kids are second, third generation families in America. It's really important to remember where they come from or where their families come from," said Lion Dance Manager, Chadford Jung.

