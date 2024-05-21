Brush fires briefly cause delays on I-76 eastbound near 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brush fire on Tuesday caused major delays in the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. as crews worked to extinguish multiple fires on the train tracks.
All eastbound lanes of I-76 were briefly closed between Spring Garden Street and I-676 near 30th Street Station.
The lanes reopened just before 4:30 p.m. as crews assessed the situation on the train tracks.
No further information was immediately available.
Get real-time traffic updates on 6abc.com/traffic.