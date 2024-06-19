Heat Health Emergency continues into weekend in Philadelphia region amid scorching temps

The declaration began at 8 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at midnight on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Heat Health Emergency continues into the weekend amid scorching temperatures this week.

The Philadelphia Department of Health has said the declaration began at 8 a.m. on Thursday and is scheduled to end at midnight on Sunday.

A Heat Health Emergency activates the city's emergency heat programs, including cooling centers and enhanced daytime outreach for those most vulnerable.

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) heatline 215-765-9040 will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight for the next three days. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress.

Cooling centers and sites

The City is opening 153 Cooling Centers and Sites throughout the city in response to the Heat Health Emergency, including extended hours at Free Library locations, Parks and Recreation Centers, pools, spraygrounds, and Older Adult Centers, and PHA Senior Sites.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers and Sites on this map or by calling 311.

Utility shutoffs

Philadelphia Water Department shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency. Shutoffs for non-payment will resume after the Heat Health Emergency ends.

Outreach and shelter for people living on the street

The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.

How to stay safe

Very hot weather can make people sick, even healthy adults. Older adults, people who are pregnant, infants and young children, and people with some medical conditions are at higher risk.

You can prepare by learning the signs of heat-related illness and strategies to stay cool.

Signs of heat-related illness

Muscle cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness.

Symptoms may include:

- Heavy sweating.

- Painful muscle spasms, often in the abdomen, arms, or calves.

