Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative hosts 'Philly Girls Got Game' for second year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of teen girls enjoyed a basketball clinic on Saturday, all thanks to the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative.

The second annual Philly Girls Got Game is all about inspiration and addressing the disparity in athletic opportunities.

"Today I feel like it's a great opportunity to be here. We're balling out, we're hooping today. Great experience, very grateful," said Amia Etreie.

Players from Big 5 women's basketball teams take time to spend with younger players.

"It feels good because I look up to them. Like, I pray to be like them so it's great," said Etreie.

Etreie is 14 years old. The Women's Sports Foundation says that's the age when girls are twice as likely as boys to drop out of sports.

Philly Girls Got Game Day is trying to combat that statistic with this clinic, particularly in underserved communities.

"It makes me sad because you shouldn't give up," Etreie.

That sentiment is echoed by some who play for Drexel's women's basketball team.

"I think it was awesome to be able to cheer them on because they were so excited, they were really happy to be here, and I just feel like that's what we can ask for at these events," said Drexel player Grace O'Neill.

"I feel like it's important to give back to our community and show our girls something to aspire to," said Drexel player Chloe Hodges.

Some girls say they now feel inspired to play basketball in college.

"It feels great because I can learn from them, they taught me a lot of good things," said Jannah Reed.

"We were once at this age, we were once doing these camps, and it's a tough age when you're so young - college seems so far away. But it's important we remind them we all had to start at this age and you just have to keep going and working hard," said Drexel player Laine McGurk.

Not only have the younger players enjoyed seeing the older players in action and learning from them, but now many plan to go to their first women's basketball game.