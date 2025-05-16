Philadelphia Zoo's oldest residents welcome 3 more hatchlings

The Philadelphia Zoo's famous Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises just welcomed three new male hatchlings.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- History hatched twice.

The Philadelphia Zoo's famous Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, named Mommy and Abrazzo, are proud parents again!

Both are nearly 100 years old.

They just welcomed three new male hatchlings.

These are from the same clutch of eggs that produced four female tortoises earlier in the year, putting Mommy on the map as the oldest, first-time mom of her species.

The baby boom might not be over yet.

The zoo is monitoring more eggs Mommy laid in January.

Nine of 16 eggs show signs of development in the incubators.

The zoo says the tortoise family could be growing again in the coming days and weeks.

The three male hatchlings still need names.

The four females are Rose, Blanche, Dororthy and Sophia, were named in honor of the Golden Girls after a naming contest when they made their public debut last month.

