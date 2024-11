The annual tree lighting ceremony is set for Thursday, December 5.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Christmas Tree is expected to arrive at City Hall on Wednesday, kicking off the holiday season in the city.

A flatbed truck is set to roll in with a 50-foot White Fir from Hornell, New York, at 11 a.m.

The tree will be decorated over the next three weeks.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is set for Thursday, December 5.