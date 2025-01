Father shoots son as argument escalates in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument between a father and son turned violent in the East Mount Airy section of the city.

Gunfire rang out on the 200 block of East Philalena Street shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a verbal altercation escalated, leading the father to allegedly pull out a gun and shoot his son.

The 24-year-old man is in the hospital, currently in critical condition.

The father is in police custody, with formal charges pending.