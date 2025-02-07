24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philly artist spray-paints 'Go Birds' mural on Broad Street

ByMatteo Iadonisi
Friday, February 7, 2025 6:00PM
Tiff Urquhart spray-painted this bold 'Go Birds' mural on Broad Street, where she hopes another celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles will unfold.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philly artist Tiff Urquhart spray-painted a bold & colorful mural on Broad Street to cheer on the Eagles.

Titled, 'Go Birds,' the work is a collaboration between Urquhart, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Conrad Benner of Streets Dept Walls, and location partner, The Del Borrello Group.

It is located on the corner of Alter Street and Broad Street, which is in-between Ellsworth Street and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Urquhart, originally from Florida, became an Eagles fan after moving to the city in 2019.

See what painting this mural means to her by watching the video above.

The mural is designed to be temporary, but has no hard end date as of now.

