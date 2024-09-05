Philly Black Wine Festival returns for 2nd year at new location at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Black Wine Festival is celebrating its second year. It is set for the Penn Museum in Philadelphia's University City.

Last year's event took place at Cherry Street Pier.

The festival will feature more than 20 black-owned minority businesses, and include wine tastings, product samples and live music.

Several of the winer makers are local.

Tickets for the event that will be held on September 14 are nearly sold out.

